Sequoyah teams poised to defend home floor

The Place Where They Play will be abuzz Saturday evening when the Sequoyah basketball teams host Okmulgee in Districts, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The Lady Indians, coached by Justin Brown, are healthy and rearing to go, Brown said. His main go-to girls include his three seniors: Harley Culie, Alena Deer, and Kylie Marshall; juniors Shailey Hair and Carey Folsum; sophomore Annaston Brown; and freshmen Emmary Elizondo, Rylie Bush, and Rayna Falcon. Other bench players could contribute as well, he said.
"I don't know a lot about Okmulgee," Brown said. "We've watched some game film, to try to find out some things. They do some different things," he continued, "and we have to try to be ready for all of it, box and one, triangle and two, 2-3 zone, several different things.
"Offensively, they have a girl we're going to have to pay attention to," Brown added. "We have to know where she is at all times.
"It's been several years since we've hosted anything, so we're really excited. But, win or lose, we'll be at Adair next Thursday," he said.
Indians Coach Jeff Walker said he doesn't know too much about Okmulgee. "I know they have some size, and they're athletic," Walker said. "We'll have to play well, for sure."
The Indians will continue to rely of the play of senior Jayden Harvey; juniors Kellan Holmes, Kobe Rider, Jake Brown, and Jayden Teehee; sophomore Brody Young; and freshmen Alex Alizondo and Jalen Handle.
Walker said he didn't have team stats with him, but he guessed the Indians' leading scorer was probably Elizondo, and the leading rebounders were Harvey and Young.
"Right now, we're just going to try to win District," Walker said. "Either way, we play in Regional at Adair next Thursday, but it would be nice to be in the winners' bracket."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.