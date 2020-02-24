Sequoyah thumps Raptors, wins district title

Sequoyah won its 20th straight district championship Saturday night after routing Tulsa Dove Science Academy, 95-38, at The Place Where They Play.
Jake Hall led the way for the Indians with 15 points on five made three pointers. CJ Soap and Braden Haddock were right behind Hall in scoring with 14 and 13 points, respectively.
The Raptors were completely outmatched from the very start. Seqouyah led 26-4 after the first quarter and 51-12 at halftime. Dove Science allowed 30 more points in the third quarter to give the Indians 81 points going into the fourth.
All 15 players saw the floor with all but two contributing to the final score. Seqouyah made a total of 13 three point shots.
"It was a good team effort," Sequoyah head coach Jay Herrin said. "We played good defense and did what we were supposed to do against an outmatched opponent."
Ninth-ranked Sequoyah, who moves to 18-6 overall, will host the regional tournament starting Thursday night. The Indians are set to play Kiefer, who is coming off of a win against Spiro. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.
"They have good shooters and they are athletic and quick," said Herrin about his upcoming opponent.
The winner will advance to the regional finals on Saturday at Sequoyah High School.
The Lady Indians claimed their 23rd consecutive district title by forfeit over Dove Science Academy. The win is the 19th straight for top-ranked Sequoyah, who improves to 23-1 overall under first-year head coach Justin Brown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.