For the past several years, Sequoyah High School basketball teams have participated in the Tahlequah invitational Tournament. This year, for the first time ever, Sequoyah will host the First Annual Sequoyah Invitational Basketball Tournament.
"We're excited to announce the First Annual Sequoyah Invitational Tournament next week, Dec. 8-10," said Sequoyah Athletic Director Marcus Crittenden in a press release from earlier this week. "Participating schools include three other BIE (Bureau of Indian Education) schools, Cherokee, (Cherokee, North Carolina, Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians,) Choctaw Central, (Choctaw Mississippi, Mississippi band of Choctaw Indians,) Riverside (Anadarko) and of course Sequoyah, plus Muldrow, Berryhill, Howe, Ada girls, and Jones boys."
Sequoyah High School Principal, Head Girls Basketball Coach, and Assistant Athletic Director Justin Brown said the idea of having a tournament, such as this, has been tossed around by BIE schools for several years. He said they were all saying the same thing, that they needed to get together and they needed to have a tournament.
He said when Sequoyah decided to go ahead with it, their vision was to establish a tournament and invite as many Native American schools as they could. He said Sequoyah and Riverside have had a good relationship for several years. Brown got on the phone with Riverside, and they began kicking around the idea of not only having the tournament, but also seeing if Choctaw Central in Choctaw, Mississippi, and Cherokee in Cherokee, North Carolina, would like to come.
He said everyone was very excited about coming, so they managed to have four BIE schools in this first tournament. They're all Federal schools, he said.
"We were very intentional about reaching out to schools with Tribal boundaries with high Native populations," said Brown. "So all the participating schools from Oklahoma lay within a tribal reservation except one. We're not naming that one because we don't want to call anyone out."
He said they were excited the schools from North Carolina and Mississippi had agreed to become a part of the tournament, and that it's turned into an exciting event that everyone is really looking forward to.
The tournament is already being planned to continue next year, and Sequoyah will continue to be the host school.
The tournament will begin with a girls' game between Muldrow and Howe at 10 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 8 and will continue through Saturday, Dec. 10. See the tournament brackets here for more times.
Sequoyah's Lady Indians will play the Cherokee, North Carolina, girls at 7 p.m. Thursday, and the Indians will tip off against the North Carolina boys at 8:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.