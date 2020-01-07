Sequoyah tops Keys in double OT thriller

PARK HILL -- Sequoyah overcame a 16-point halftime deficit and defeated Keys, 67-62, in double overtime Tuesday at Keys High School.
The Indians, ranked third in Class 3A, fought back after trailing throughout most of the game to improve their record to 7-2 and drop Keys to 4-5.
The Cougars shocked the Indians to start the game. They went on a 15-point run after gaining a 4-3 lead in the beginning minutes. Scotty Wolff and Logan Yanez combined for 10 of the team's points during the run, giving the team a 19-3 lead.
The Indians had trouble knocking down open shots and generating looks in the first quarter but picked back up in the second. The teams exchanged shot for shot, neither team went on a scoring run. Wolff sunk a heavily contested 3-point shot as time expired to give the Cougars a 31-15 lead going into halftime.
"They had us and we had to hold our ground," said Sequoyah head coach Jay Herrin. "In the second quarter we fought back and got it manageable. It wasn't just a matter of us making shots, it was a matter of raising intensity on defense. We had some good contributions off the bench and made some critical shots. We never really lost the belief that we could win the game. The kids kept their cool, played under control and I think that's a big difference in the game."
Halftime adjustments allowed the Indians to get back into the game. Their defense stepped up and allowed the Cougars to score only 9 points. More importantly, the Indians' offense looked revitalized after halftime and chipped into the Cougars' 40-36 lead.
"I thought we lost a little bit of energy defensively, not closing in on shooters as well and they got into hitting a few shots," said Keys head coach Greg Barnes. "It put a little more pressure on us, and we had some bad possessions where we took some quick shots where I thought we needed to move the ball more, which allowed them to get back into the game."
The Indians were in the double bonus which put them in position to go on a 13-4 run to begin the fourth quarter, but a Riley Kimble 3-pointer tied the game 52-52 to send the game into overtime.
A foul sent Kimble to the free throw line and put Keys in the bonus with 11 seconds left in the first overtime period. Kimble made one of his attempts to give the team a 2-point lead, but a buzzer-beater from Indians' Yona Gregory tied the game 58-58.
A 3-pointer from Thomas Herrera gave the Indians the lead and his final two free throws with 5.6 seconds left secured the Indians' win.
Brayden Haddock led the Indians in scoring with 15 points. CJ Soap and Herrera scored 13 points for the Indians.
Wolff led the game in scoring with 17 points. Kimble scored 13 points for the Cougars. Yanez finished with 8 points.
Both teams are set to participate in separate tournaments Thursday through Saturday. Keys will travel to Warner to play against Morris at 5:30 p.m. Thursday while Sequoyah will play in Locust Grove against Ketchum at 2 p.m.
