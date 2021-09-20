Starting off a three-match week of volleyball, the Sequoyah Lady Indians traveled to 4A Locust Grove Monday afternoon and came away with a four-set victory, 27-25; 25-3; 22-25; and 25-18.
“We had a slow start and made a lot of mistakes on our side of the net. Our serving game helped our momentum and we didn’t give up even when we were making errors.” Coach Laurin Keen explained after the match.
Sequoyah improves to 8-10 on the season, winning the last 4 four of 5 matches.
Next opponents this week with be 4A #6 Inola coming to Sequoyah on Tuesday and then 3A #4 Okay will be hosting the Lady Indians on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.