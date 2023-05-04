The Sequoyah Indians are sending several members of their track team to the State 3A track meet in Ardmore on Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, after qualifying at the regional 3A track meet on Saturday, April 29.
Sequoyah will have representation in both track and field events. Many of these athletes compete in multiple sports and activities for the Sequoyah Indians.
Qualifying in field events for the Indians are Emma Culie in both the high jump and long jump along with Lainey Smith in the long jump, and Taytum Hooper in the shot put.
Several runners will hit the track for the Indians at the 2023 State Track Meet. Jumping the hurdles for Sequoyah will be Aliya Freeman in the 100 and 300, and Jalen Handle in the 100. Racing in the 800-meter run will be Rylan Nofire.
The Lady Indians 4x800 relay team consisting of Kierra Bolin, Layla Harrington, Tory Harper, Gabrielle Billie, and Karleigh Silva secured their spot. Brody Young, Josiah Robbins, Daunte, Hunt, and Eli Hammer will run the 4x400 for the Sequoyah Indians along with alternates Tanner Samples, and Jordan Pritchett.
Lastly, the 4x800 team of Indians Brody Young, Corey Kingfisher, Rylan Nofire, and Josiah Robbins along with alternates Jayden Sierra, and Jordan Pritchett round out the teams looking to make the podium on May 5 and 6 at the class 3A track meet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.