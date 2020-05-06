Sequoyah track and field progams have maintained potency

Sequoyah’s success in athletics doesn’t end with cross country, basketball and softball.
The track and field program has also been elite over recent decades, especially under the guidance of coach Sam HorseChief.
The Indians and Lady Indians have combined for 23 state championships that involves 47 athletes since 1979, 17 of those state titles (35 athletes) coming since HorseChief’s arrival in 1987.
Names like Lloyd Callie, Robert Bark, Mike Soap, Brittney Poe and Kayla Harp have been staples to the program.
Callie won a pair of state titles in 1984 in the 800 and 1600 meter runs, Bark, who went on to compete at the University of Tulsa, won the 1600 and 3200 meter runs in 1993, Soap holds the Class 3A high jump record and won a title in 2008, Poe won back-to-back championships in the shot put event in 2014 and 2015, and Harp, more recently, has been a fixture in the 1600 and 3200 meter runs.
Sequoyah’s best finish as a team came from the Indians in 2012 as a state runner-up. The Indians had a fourth-place finish in 2004, and the Lady Indians have had a pair of fourth-place finishes (2006 and 2008).
Everything starts with HorseChief.
“Coach HorseChief is a great coach,” Sequoyah Athletic Director Marcus Crittenden. “He consistently has our track and field teams ready to compete at a high level. His track teams have been meet champions 44 times, runner-up 26 times, and placed third nine times.
“He reached a milestone of 100 combined track and cross country meet championships back in 2011, and has racked up several more wins since then. He’s coached 35 all-state track and field athletes.
“In his tenure, in individual events and relays, we’ve had 17 state championships and since 2001, we’ve had 16 state runners-up, 19 state third-place finishes, and a total of 209 top-10 finishes. Our track athletes are dedicated. Many of them participate in another spring sport and have to train for track mostly on their own or after they complete practice or workouts for their other sport.”
Poe went on to star at the next level, helping Oklahoma Baptist to a national championship and earning All-American honors.
Tyler Stroth (University of Tulsa), IceLei Duke (Northwestern Oklahoma State University) and Angel Marshall (Northwestern Oklahoma State University) are others who have competed on the collegiate level.
“Since 2002, we’ve had six top-five teams and 14 top-10 state teams,” Crittenden said. “The boys were team state runner-up in 2012. In a typical year, we have 35-45 students qualify for state as either individuals or part of relay teams.
“Our boys’ 4x800 relay team had the best 3A times this season for both indoor and outdoor meets. Our girls’ 4x800 team had the best 3A indoor time and the 2nd-best 3A outdoor time. We had alternates for both teams who also ran great times. We were front runners for state titles in both events this year.”
The track and field accomplishments under Coach HorseChief are mind-boggling on their own,” Crittenden added. “The same could be said for cross country. Put the two together and you get something very special. I’m probably biased, but I think Sam HorseChief is the best in the business!”
