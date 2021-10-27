It'll be a homecoming for Sequoyah Football Coach Chad Hendricks when the Indians head to Checotah Friday Night for a 7pm kickoff against his former team. Hendricks coached the Wildcats for seven years prior to being named the Sequoyah Coach.
"I'm excited to be there. I built a relationship with the community, with the players and staff." Coach Hendricks reminisced.
"Checotah is very athletic though their record doesn't show it. We can play with them. We need to execute to make ourselves competitive." Hendricks said.
Checotah stands at 1-7 on the season and 1-3 in the district race. The Wildcats are coming off a 55-13 loss to Lincoln Christian, but they did pick up a league win at home against Westville 50-34 the week before.
Sequoyah will get back to work following a bye week and will be welcoming back a couple of injured players. Jalen Handle and Tilon Rattling Gourd will be available for the two remaining regular season games. However, they will be without Tanner Samples who sustained an injury.
"Everybody is working through injuries. The normal wear and tear of football." Hendricks said of injuries this time of the year. "For the seniors, you remember that last game. For the younger players, you have opportunities to get better. We've experienced a lot of growth during the season."
"We have to take care of the football. Blocking and tackling will win. You're going to fail somewhere, but you're going to have to work your way out of it. Fight through those things. You have to learn to win." Hendricks concluded.
