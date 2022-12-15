SEQUOYAH VS. KEYS: Lady Indians keep the Lady Cougars caged

The Sequoyah Lady Indians traveled a few miles down the road Thursday night to take down the Keys Lady Cougars, 65-38.
Sequoyah’s No. 20, Shailey Hair, won the tip and a few seconds later, the Lady Indians had two on the board. A turnover and a layup put two more up by Rylee Bush.
The Lady Indians sent Bailey Davis of the Lady Cougars to the line for 2 points. The first quarter ended with a two point bucket by Karli Silva and the Lady Indians on top, 24-12.
The Cougars' Radomski and Davis showed a lot of movement putting up some key shots. Turnovers were evident on both sides in the second quarter. The Lady Indians went into halftime leading the Lady Cougars, 42-21.
The third quarter continued much the same, with several Lady Indians making contributions to the scoreboard. The fourth quarter wrapped up giving the Sequoyah Lady Indians a W on their record and a final score of 65-38.
Leading the lady Indians with 15 points was No. 22 Anias Bible, followed closely by Wicahpi Cuny with 13. Bush with 8, 6 apiece for Silva and Ford. Gideon, Folsum and Falcon adding a total of 9. 2 for Freeman, and freshmen Smith and Culie putting up 1 each.
Keys Lady Cougars leader was Radomski with 15, Davis for 14, Hood with 5, and Petree and Comer adding 2 apiece.
The Sequoyah Lady Indians will hit the court at home Friday night against Claremore Sequoyah at 6 p.m.
