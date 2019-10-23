Sequoyah will try to get back on track against Westville

This Friday night the Sequoyah Indians (4-3) (2-2) will look to get back to their earlier season success when they host the Westville Yellowjackets, who are winless on the season.
The Indians have lost their last two games and will certainly be looking to get back on track against a winless opponent seeing how their last two games were against very good teams. The Sequoyah defense has not looked the best in the past two weeks and will look to make a statement Friday.
"The last couple weeks our defense has not done a great job tackling people and we need to clean that up in order to be successful we have to get more hats to the ball," Sequoyah coach Brandon Richardson said. "Westville is a predominantly running offense so our defense will have to be better this week."
On offense, look for quarterback C.J. Soap to go out and be aggressive and try to get the Indians offense rolling again. Soap can do it with his legs or he can air it out and try to get it to the big wide receiver Trenton Harris, who is always a home run threat when he gets the ball in his hands.
This should be a good bounce back game for the Indians as they look to finish out the regular season strong and secure a playoff spot.
