Sequoyah wins after a down week

The Class 3A No. 10 Sequoyah Lady Indians handled Locust Grove with ease Monday evening.
The Lady Pirates swept the Lady Pirates to bring them to a 2-1 record over Locust Grove for the season. Locust Grove got the best of Sequoyah during the opening match of the Sequoyah Tournament earlier in the season, but Sequoyah got revenge with a win in the second round of the Salina Tournament.
Sequoyah a pair of matches against 3A-#5 Okay and 3A-#12 Inola last week but were able to rebound Monday and improve their 10-13 record.
"We came out a little more focused than we had been at some points," said head coach Jay Herrin. "Last week were two really tough losses, but we kind of got better through those losses. Those were two pretty solid teams."
Sequoyah Lady Indians vs Locust Grove Lady Pirates: 25-17, 25-7, 30-28
Hannah Ballou's impact on the match was felt early. Ballou had three crucial blocks in the first set to fix the tone of the match. Two of her blocks led to scores.
The Lady Indians dominated the second set of the match. The team scored the first seven points of the set and went on a 15-2 run before the end of the set.
The Lady Pirates scored the first two points of the final set, which was the first lead over the Lady Indians. The set was close with neither team pulling away until the Lady Indians went on a six-point run after tying the set 9-9. They eventually grew their lead to a 24-17 lead but allowed the opponent to go on an eight-point run to lead 24-25. The teams exchanged points until Sequoyah eventually scored the final pair of points for the win.
"We're getting there, but we have got to develop that killer instinct," said Herrin. "That last set should not have gone 30-28. We had them down, we just kind of let off the gas so I hope we learn a lesson from that."
Ballou attacked the ball six times and came away with the team-high five kills. Daryl Hooper led the Lady Indians with six aces and nine assists while adding a pair of kills. Dasha Hawk-Sanders led the team with five digs.
Sequoyah will travel to Salina Tuesday afternoon to face the 3A-#9 Lady Wildcats. Salina is 14-8 on the season but was swept by Sequoyah last week. Sequoyah also beat Salina's junior varsity team in the opening round of the Salina Tournament.
