Sequoyah women hand fourth quarter to Wagoner

Sequoyah traveled to Wagoner Friday Feb. 10 to play the Lady Bulldogs. After three close quarters Wagoner won the fourth and the game 58-37.
Sequoyah started out the first quarter moving the ball well, scoring first. Buckets by Sequoyah’s Annaston Brown, Carey Folsum and Shailey Hair had Wagoner quickly calling a timeout to regroup. With three minutes left to play Sequoyah had the lead 10-0. A steal by Rylee Bush added two more points putting the Lady Indians up 12-6 as they went into the second quarter.
Both teams hit the court in the second quarter trading bucket for bucket. The Lady Bulldog defense pressured the Lady Indians forcing a few turnovers that resulted in Wagoner points. Big rebounds by Emma Culie kept the game close. Going into halftime Sequoyah remained in the lead 23-23.
Sequoyah came out after halftime and immediately forced a Wagoner turnover. After Annaston Brown put up four points Wagoner answered back with a steal and a bucket. The Lady Indians Shailey Hair helped put down low rebounding helping to keep Sequoyah with ball possession. Going into the final quarter of play Wagoner took over the lead 38-31.
The control of the Lady Indians began to unravel in the fourth with many turnovers. Wagoner secured the win over Sequoyah with a final score of 58-37.
Leading the Lady Indians in scoring was Annaston Brown with 13, Carey Folsum with 11, Rylee Bush with eight, Shailey Hair with three, and Wicahpi Cuny with two.
The Lady Indians travel to Roland on Feb. 13 to play the Lady Rangers at 6 p.m.
