Sequoyah wrestling program continues to progress

The Sequoyah wrestling program has seen a steady climb in progression under head coach Brad Jones.
It was at its best this past season with participation numbers on the rise, Ty Cloud (formerly Fixin) advancing to a second consecutive state tournament, and Kailey Lasley becoming the first female wrestler to be offered a scholarship.
“The 2019-2020 season was a benchmark for our program,” Crittenden said. “Ty Cloud qualified for state for the second consecutive year. Participation across the board was up. For the first time in program history, we had a full team throughout the season. Female participation is up with Kailey Lasley being our first female wrestler to be offered a scholarship. She will sign with Ottawa University in the near future.”
The Indians have at least one state qualifier for seven consecutive years under Jones. He’s coached other standouts such as Noah Wilson, Will Tiger and Nolan Philpott.
“Sequoyah wrestling has broken new ground several times in Brad Jones’ eight years at the helm,” Sequoyah Athletic Director Marcus Crittenden said. “We have had at least one state qualifier every year for the last seven years. Will Tiger placed third at state in 2014, our highest finish to date. In 2015, Will became our first two-time state qualifier and our first wrestling all-star. Also in 2015, Nolan Philpott placed third, tying Tiger’s high mark. 2015 was our first year to have two wrestlers qualify for state in the same year.”
Wilson is the lone regional champion in school history, and he did it twice in 2016 and 2017.
“Noah Wilson graduated in 2018 as the most accomplished wrestler in SHS history,” Crittenden said. “He was our first regional champion as a sophomore in 2016 and repeated in 2017. He is still our only regional champion. Wilson was our first sophomore to qualify for state and went on to become our first three-time state qualifier and is still the only to accomplish either of those. He was a wrestling all-star in 2018. Noah is wrestling on scholarship at Lyon College.”
Along with Wilson in 2018, Trenton Rosson, Sage Locust and Joey Hardbarger qualified for state, making it the first time in program history that four qualified in the same year.
The Sequoyah powerlifting program has a history of championships under Jones and Shane Richardson.
Justin Hooper and Laynee Pennington are the benchmarks.
Hooper won individual state titles in 2014 and 2015, and Pennington won state championships in 2018 and 2019 and holds four female state records.
“Our most accomplished powerlifters are Justin Hooper and Laynee Pennington,” Crittenden said. “Hooper won individual state titles in 2014 and 2015 and was a major factor in the 2016 team state championship. He is still our only two-time individual state champion for the regular OFBCA state meet. Pennington has competed in the female state meet all four years it has been held. She was state champion in 2018 and 2019 and state runner-up in 2017 and 2020. She holds four female powerlifting state records.”
The Indians won a team state title in 2016 in the large-school division and have had six individual state champions since 2013.
“Powerlifting has been very successful over the last eight years under Shane Richardson and Brad Jones,” Crittenden said. “We won a team state championship in the large-school division in 2016. Since 2013, we have had six individual state champions, one team state runner-up and seven individual state runners-up, a third place state team and two third place individual state finishes. The 2016 championship team was impressive. They competed against lifters from schools up through 6A and scored so high that we would have been state champions in any classification that year, including 6A.”
Sequoyah had five state qualifiers in 2019-20 — Pennington (state runner-up), Joey Hardbarger, Clayton Wallace, Trenton Harris and Joah Fourkiller.
