It has been said a coach can coach the players, teach them, watch them to see what they’re doing wrong, and offer them corrective criticism. But, when the competition starts, the players must play the game, and the coach can only watch.
He or she can pace the sidelines, give signals from the coach’s box, talk to the players during time outs and other breaks.
Unless, of course, that coach happens to be a cross country coach. During real-time training, the coach sends the players off, then never sees them again for quite some time. That doesn’t leave a lot of time for coaching.
So, when an XC coach is successful, year after year, evidently something’s being done right.
Pan to Sequoyah High School and the cross country Indians and Lady Indians. Meet and greet the coach, Sam Horsechief, the track and cross country mentor at Sequoyah for the past 35 years.
And, for each of those 35 years, minus one a couple of years ago, Horsechief has guided the Indians to the State meet, six State championships, and seven State runners up. Twice, the Lady Indians stood tall in the winner’s circle, as well, and finished runners up four times.
Horsechief graduated from Muskogee High School in 1977, where he was what was considered a distance runner at that time. “I mostly ran the 800,” Horsechief said, “but sometimes I also ran the mile.” Nowadays, the 800 is merely a dash. “It’s a fast race now, for sure,” Horsechief said.
He attended Haskell Indian University in Lawrence, Kansas, where he was a runner. After graduating from Haskell, he became a runner at Central Oklahoma State University, now known as University of Central Oklahoma.
“After that, I came to Sequoyah, and have been here ever since,” he said. “I’m starting my 36th year, and I’ve never coached anywhere else but Sequoyah.”
Last fall, Horsechief had to virtually start over with the Sequoyah cross country teams. “We were very young, mostly freshmen and sophomores, both boys and girls,” he said. “We had one senior, a girl, who stayed with us because she wanted to graduate here.
“So far, this year I don’t have any seniors on either team,” he said. “In fact, right now, I’m not even sure who’s coming back and who isn’t.
“Two or three have said they weren’t going to run cross country this year, and two others, a boy and a girl, have moved back to their hometown,” he said.
“I really wish I could tell you more, but, I don’t know more,” he said. “We’re trying to figure out what we have. I know we have a couple of pretty good runners, but we could really use more kids to step up.”
Horsechief also said he wasn’t sure where their meets would be yet. “Several schools that have had meets in the past have said they’re not going to host meets this year.
“We’re currently planning on having our meet Sept. 17, and we might go to Tahlequah’s meet,” he added. “Other than that, I really don’t know. When I find out something, I’ll let you know."
One thing is sure, though. If the past 35 years are any indication, when the State meet rolls around, there'll probably be at least one, possibly two, Sam Horsechief-led teams competing.
