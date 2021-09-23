Sequoyah's 15-game winning streak is no more as the Lady Indians Softball Team was defeated twice in the NSU Softball Tournament by Poteau and Fort Gibson.
In the first game, 4A Poteau (21-11) got their bats going and got the lead 1-0 before Sequoyah tied it up in the bottom of the first inning. Harley Culie got the RBI by knocking in Carey Folsum-Soap. Poteau got the lead again in the third, 2-1 while Sequoyah struggled at the plate. Homeruns by Poteau Batters, #21 Dill and #0 Bowman ended the scoring at 7-1. Sequoyah Pitcher Culie had seven strikeouts for the game. Pitcher Dill had four.
Ashlyn Guinn pitched the second game against 4A Fort Gibson (12-18). Guinn also got the first RBI of the game, driving in baserunner, Makayla Lackey, to allow Sequoyah to take the first lead 1-0. The second inning, however would be Sequoyah's undoing. Fort Gibson erupted for 8 hits while Sequoyah committed five errors to go up 8-1. The Lady Tigers would get one more run off of Macy Young's RBI double to centerfield to end the scoring at 9-1.
"Hopefully, games like those will not happen again because we have Regionals next week and we can't be like we were today. We had a long winning streak that ended today and we played terrible. They didn't compete very hard and made way too many errors. Hopefully, we can get back to what we were doing during our winning streak." Sequoyah Coach Jeff Turtle commented after the game.
Sequoyah (23-11) will continue tournament play Saturday at NSU playing two games, back-to-back starting at 3 pm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.