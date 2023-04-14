The weather was perfect for a baseball game Thursday, April 13, as the Sequoyah Indians welcomed Oaks onto their home field. As Oaks struggled to get their outs, the Indians won their first Varsity contest in a run-rule decision 8-0.
Starting on the mound for Sequoyah was junior Hayden Stewart. Stewart started the game by striking out the lead-off batter and the two-hole. Powell of Oaks was able to get a hit out to center fielder, Hayden Girty, allowing him a single. However, he was left on base as Stewart struck out Hawley sending the Oaks defense out on the field.
The Indians' first at-bats were electric.
Austyn Holt led off the inning with hit by a pitch. Jaydun Tehee followed that with a hard ground ball that snaked through for a double.
Sequoyah’s Brody Young came up next in the lineup hitting a triple out to center field allowing both Holt and Tehee to touch home plate.
SHS's Matt Glory put the bat on the ball to second base allowing Young and Ortiz to score, as he set up camp on first base for a single. On a ground ball toward first base, Hayden Girty was able to move Glory to second base, in perfect scoring position.
The Oaks pitcher then walked Connor Lauhben allowing Carl Robbins of the Indians to get an at-bat and a ground ball single to the Oaks centerfielder. As the game went on Oaks worked to get their outs as the Indian offense continued to light up the baseball. The Indians have struggled this season leaving runners on base, but showed in the matchup Thursday afternoon that good things can happen when they put the ball in play.
“I’m proud of the way we played and competed,” Coach Eric Kirkpatrick said.
