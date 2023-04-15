After trailing early against Gans Friday, April 15, a big fourth inning ignited the Sequoyah Indians for a 12-2 win.
Gans would come out in the first inning and get on base due to an Indian error. They would continue to swing the bat and end up with two runs on the Sequoyah Indians.
Bryce Hurd, a Sequoyah junior would start on the mound and would ultimately strike out 13 batters over six innings and give up only two Grizzly runs. Sequoyah’s defense worked the field behind their pitcher.
The Indian bats would come to life and find the gaps allowing them to score six runs in the sixth inning. The entire Sequoyah lineup would contribute to their win with runs and RBI’s.
Making the trip home for the Indians were Austyn Holt, Jaydun Tehee, Brody Young, Hayden Stewart, Bryce Hurd, Carl Robbins, and Connor Lauhben.
Hayden Girty would lead the Indians in stolen bases while Young would lead the Indians in hits going 3 for 4. Matt Glory would show up big with two hits and an RBI. Hayden Stewart stole home in the bottom of the sixth and sealed the deal in the 12-2 win for the Indians over Gans.
The Sequoyah Indians will travel to Westville on Monday, April 17 to play the Yellowjackets at 5 p.m. The Indians will then host Westville on April 18, for senior night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.