Sequoyah Pitcher Harley Culie was named to the Oklahoma Fast Pitch Coaches Association All-State Team. She has been selected for the Middle East Roster.
Culie was also named District Pitcher of the Year. She had a record of 17-7 and was instrumental in leading her team to a 27-13-1 record and to the berth in the regional championship game.
On the season, Culie had 268 strikeouts and had an ERA of 1.371. As a double threat, she also hit for .468 and had 51 hits, including 30 singles, 13 doubles, 5 triples and 3 homeruns.
“I’m proud of myself. It makes me proud of my accomplishments.” Culie said of her All-State Selection.
Harley transferred to Sequoyah after playing for Locust Grove last year. She plans on continuing her softball career at Rogers State College.
The All State games will be played June 11, 2022 at Oklahoma Christian University in Edmond. The middle-sized (3A, 4A) east and west game is set for 10 am.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.