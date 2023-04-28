by Crystal young
TDP Special Writer
The Sequoyah Indians hit the road Thursday, April 27, looking to keep their season alive as they took on Sperry in district playoffs.
In a doubleheader against Sperry, the Indians came up short with Sperry taking the win 3-1 in the first game and 9-4 in the second game.
Bryce Hurd started out on the mound for the Indians in the first ballgame along with Hayden Stewart and Jaydun Tehee in the second contest. The pitching for both teams was strong. Sperry started the first ballgame out scoring early in the bottom of the first.
The score stayed that way until the top of the sixth inning when Sequoyah’s Brody Young came up to the plate and hit a triple on the Sperry pitcher.
He ran in for a score on a wild pitch putting the ballgame in a tie situation. Hayden Stewart of the Indians came up directly after and got a triple of his own putting pressure on the Sperry defense. With one inning to go the Sperry offense pulled out two more runs, leaving the Indians behind in a 3-1 final score.
Sperry and Sequoyah hit the dirt for round two at 6 p.m. Sperry pulled out with a lead early sending hard ground balls to the outfield. The Indians’ bats began to come alive in the sixth inning with Austyn Holt, Jaydun Tehee, Brody Young, Hayden Stewart, and Hayden Girty all connecting with the ball and driving runs in to put the Indians up to four. While the spark was there for the Indians, there wasn’t enough ballgame left to see it catch fire. Sperry won the ballgame 9-4 and has a chance to continue their season, while the Indians will reflect on their year and look to coming back ready to play next season.
