Seth Stacey put together a career to remember

Seth Stacey didn’t get the ending to his career that he hoped for.
COVID-19 put a sudden stop to the Tahlequah baseball season just five games in.
But the senior standout did put together a career that’s among the best that’s ever played for the Tigers.
Stacey was a multi-weapon force in his three-plus seasons under three different head coaches — Lance Jeans, Nathan Frisby and Bret Bouher.
He was dominating on the mound.
Stacey, who tossed six no-hitters and one perfect game, finished with 308 strikeouts and posted a 1.87 earned run average, both program career bests. He had a 20-8 won-loss record and allowed just 37 earned runs over his 178 innings of work.
He was the 2018 and 2019 District 5A-4 Pitcher of the Year, a 2018 and 209 Golden Spike Award winner, given to Tahlequah’s best all-around player, and the 2017, 2018 and 2019 Most Valuable Pitcher for the Tigers.
The left-hander, a Seminole State College signee, was in command on the hill from day one as a freshman.
Stacey says it was his development during the summer prior to his freshman year that set the stage for things to come.
“I was successful as a freshman because I worked on baseball over the summer before my freshman year and learned new pitches and how to locate my pitches because I knew there would be better competition in high school,” he said.
Stacey went 5-4 on the mound in his first season with a 1.73 ERA over 48.2 innings. He logged 74 strikeouts.
“My success was that I got to start as a freshman and be the number one pitcher,” Stacey said. “I got Pitcher of the Year and District Pitcher of the Year two years in a row and won MVP three years in a row.”
Things only got better.
As a sophomore, he had a 7-1 record, a 1.75 ERA in 56 innings pitched and 101 strikeouts. The Tigers had their best season of Stacey’s career, going 26-8 under Frisby in his first season as head coach.
Last year, Stacey collected a school single-season record 108 strikeouts over 61.2 innings. He went 6-3 and had a remarkable ERA of 0.91.
Stacey’s pitch repertoire includes a fastball with a velocity that’s been clocked at 91 miles per hour, a changeup and a slider. His fastball velocity has jumped from 80-81 mph as a freshman.
Stacey’s ability to locate and change speeds is his biggest strength.
“I am dominant on the mound because I throw my pitches where I want to and can change my speed by throwing my curveball and changeup for strike,” Stacey said. “And because my ball has so much movement it’s hard to hit.”
Scouts started to take notice of Stacey’s mound presence in the summer of 2018. He’s been looked at by the Chicago White Sox, Atlanta Braves and Minnesota Twins.
Pitching isn’t all there is for Stacey.
He’s been just as potent in the batter’s box.
Over his career, Stacey hit .357 with seven home runs and drove in 90 runs. He hit .392 with a home run and 44 RBIs as a sophomore and batted .330 with five homers and 27 RBIs last year. Through five games this season, he was hitting .417 with a home run and three runs driven in.
“It has been a blessing to be able to do this because it has shown me how good of a player I am,” he said.
Stacey was on pace to breaking more school marks before the season was derailed on March 12.
Now, he’s preparing for the next level with the next stop being Seminole State.
“I am very disappointed because I didn’t get to play many games in my senior year,” Stacey said. “I am sad because I felt like we had a chance to get to state this year.
“I am working out everyday and practicing. I’m throwing everyday so I can be as dominant as I was in high school.”
