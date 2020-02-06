They were impactful during one of the best stretches in Tahlequah High School football history.
They were a foundation that over the last two years produced 18 wins, two playoff berths and the school’s first district championship since 1991.
Now, Blake Corn, Dae Dae Leathers, Tate Christian, Dylan Parish, Tristan King and Kooper McAlvain are staying together and staying home to play at Northeastern State.
Another, Jaxon Jones, who was also a member of the pact on the gridiron, will continue his basketball career at NSU.
The Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center was covered in green Wednesday on National Signing Day.
It was a bond to remain united.
“When you look at this collection of guys, their character stands out to me, and I think that’s a reflection of obviously how we performed on Friday nights,” Tahlequah head coach Brad Gilbert said on Wednesday. “Whenever I think about these guys and what they’ll continue to do, that’s one thing that they’re going to bring to the program at Northeastern is a collection of guys that have high character, work extremely hard, know how to win, and what it takes to win. [Northeastern State] is going to have a good foundation to build upon.”
“I think it’s really special, to be able to sit here and think about six guys from Tahlequah High School that signed today is really remarkable,” NSU head coach J.J. Eckert said on Wednesday. “They're great football players but even greater people. That being said, they've won a lot of games, so ultimately they're going to have a chance with the community and the following, and I hope that's something that can really benefit us moving forward. I'm really proud of it. It kind of got me thinking how cool that was that at 12:30 today those guys were all signing. To be able to have that opportunity for those guys to come be RiverHawks is really exciting.”
Corn, an Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State selection and District 5A-4 Player of the Year, is Tahlequah’s all-time sack leader with 19. As a senior, the defensive end registered 58 total tackles, and posted team highs in tackles for losses (15) and quarterback sacks (nine). He also had six quarterback hurries.
Leathers set the school’s all-time rushing mark in his final season. The 2019 District 5A-4 Offensive Player of the Year rushed for 1,568 yards, averaged 7.6 yards per carry and tied the program’s single-season record with 22 rushing touchdowns. He had three games of over 200 yards, including a season-high 258 yards in the season opener against Fort Gibson. He had a season-high four TD runs against Sallisaw in week three. Leathers finished his career with 3,570 yards and 44 touchdowns.
In two seasons, Tahlequah went 18-3 with Christian behind center. Christian, the District 5A-4 Co-Quarterback of the Year, completed 88 of 155 passes (56.8 percent) for 1,169 yards with 19 touchdowns and had just four interceptions. He also rushed for 137 yards with a pair of scores. He played a big part in two come-from-behind wins where he directed scoring drives in consecutive weeks against Skiatook and Collinsville.
Parish, the District 5A Linebacker of the Year, led the Tigers with 103 total tackles, recorded nine tackles for losses, 2.5 sacks and returned an interception 42 yards for a touchdown. For his career, Parish logged 261 total tackles.
At receiver, King posted a team-high 425 receiving yards and was second in receptions with 26. He also led the Tigers with eight touchdown catches and earned District 5A-4 first team honors.
McAlvain was a District 5A-4 honorable mention selection as an offensive lineman.
Jones went over 1,000 career points against Coweta on Jan. 7 and currently averages 20.3 points for the Class 5A, ninth-ranked Tigers. He is shooting 47.6 percent overall and 46.8 percent from 3-point territory.
“I can’t say enough about what these guys did for not only for our program but for just the school in general with the standard in which they set and the legacy they’re leaving,” Gilbert said. “When you have a collection of guys like that you’re blessed as a coach, you’re blessed as a coaching staff to have them. What’s awesome about it is not only do we have an impact on their lives, but they have an impact upon ours.”
“I think there's a lot to be said about that because it goes back and talks about the culture they have over there,” Eckert said. “They have great coaches over there that obviously have done a great job of mentoring and building these young men and that's what we're excited about is having that kind of winning attitude that's in your locker room and shows up on your practice field and the weight room. That goes a long ways, so that's really exciting to have the chance to have those young men come over that have expected to be good, have gone out there and been really successful on the football field, and I think that's something that will help us long term in a lot of ways.”
