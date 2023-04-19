The Sequoyah Indians were up going into the last inning, but the Westville Yellowjackets battled back for a 15-7 win thanks to a 10-run final inning.
After the first two innings went scoreless for both teams, the scoreboard came alive in the third inning. Westville was able to put up the four runs giving them the lead over Sequoyah. Taking the mound for the Indians would be senior Jaydun Tehee. Tehee showed competitiveness and control throughout the ballgame.
The Indians would get their outs on a fly ball to senior right fielder Matt Glory, another fly to senior left fielder Hayden Girty, and the final out would come from second base senior Connor Lauhben.
Now on offense, senior Indian Austyn Holt would take his place in the batters’ box. Holt would take a base as he was hit by the pitch in a repeat of his Monday night at bat.
Jacob of Westville would then walk the two-hole Jaydun Tehee. Sequoyah would score Holt and Tehee on the ground by Matt Glory.
The Indians would head into the top of the fourth inning and get three quick outs by the Indian shortstop Brody Young. The Indians would gain steam in the bottom of the fourth scoring Antonio Ortiz, Holt, and Young to tie up the ballgame 5-5.
The Indians played solid defense behind their senior pitcher Tehee all night. Senior catcher Austyn Holt would throw a shot to second in the fifth inning to get the Yellowjacket baserunner out as he attempted a steal.
The shortstop Brody Young would explode into the air and snag a hard line drive that appeared to be traveling over his head to put a stop to the Yellowjackets’ comeback in the fifth. Tehee would show hustle as he went over a foul ball in the home plate territory.
The Sequoyah offense would keep working the bats as they came into the sixth inning. Hayden Stewart came up to bat getting a triple allowing Tehee to score for Sequoyah. The senior Matt Glory batted out a single, driving Stewart in. The ballgame moved into the seventh inning with the Indians leading Westville 7-5. With two outs the Indians then struggled to get the third.
The tide began to change and the momentum shifted as quickly as a gust of wind. The Westville offense went on a two-out rally in the seventh inning and drove in ten runs.
This proved to be too much ground and not enough innings for the Indians to recover from. Westville would take the win with a final score of 15-7.
The Sequoyah Indians recognized their seniors for their hustle and contribution to the team.
“I appreciate the seniors for all of their hard work and dedication. It has been a pleasure coaching them,” said Coach Kirkpatrick.
