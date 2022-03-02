Shady Grove captures ORES basketball state championship

Photo submitted

The Shady Grove Wildcats recently won the ORES 2022 Division VI Boys Basketball State Championship Boys. Standing from left to right are Alan Schmitt, Assistant Coach, Jasiah Faas, Austin Ramirez, Cody Botts, Brayden Rodriguez, Aidan Schmitt, Duke Parker, Dalton Morrow and Scott Owens, Coach. Kneeling from left to right are Hollis Ramirez, Keena Little, Danny Dallis, Aiden Barr and Tate Young.