There will be changes coming for Northeastern State on Saturday in its matchup at Missouri Southern.
The RiverHawks, coming off a 38-7 loss to Emporia State last week in their season opener at Doc Wadley Stadium, will have a different starting quarterback, a reshuffled offensive line and changes at receiver, linebacker and in the secondary. Defensive end Damani Carter, one of NSU's five captains and a pivotal piece to the defense, is back after sitting out last week.
NSU head coach J.J. Eckert is still trying to find the right pieces for a program that saw its winless streak reach 25 games against the Hornets.
Freshman Grant Elerick will make his first start at quarterback Saturday. Elerick led the RiverHawks on their lone scoring drive against Emporia State and completed 4 of 11 passes for 36 yards with an interception.
On the offensive line, Logan Furnish will move from center to right tackle, Caleb Davis will get a start at right guard, Kerlose Ruzek moves into a starting role at center, and Mathew Harker will move from right guard to left guard. Junior Madison Wrather remains at left tackle.
Malik Antwine, who led the RiverHawks with 42 receiving yards on five receptions, will get a starting nod at receiver.
NSU managed just 159 total yards of offense, converted just 1 of 14 on third downs and punted 10 times.
"We didn't go out and obviously execute the way we intended," Eckert said. "At the end of the day, when you have that many three-and-outs, your third down percentage is the way it is...that's not what you're shooting for. There's a lot of things to build off of. We need to make sure that we're able to block and tackle better collectively. We've got to make sure those hard yards and those third downs are something we're able to do more efficiently offensively."
New starters on defense include Isaac Little at linebacker, and Dawandrick Crockett and Taoheed Karim at the cornerback spots. Against the Hornets, Little registered six tackles, and Karim had three tackles and a pass breakup.
The RiverHawks allowed 532 total yards and 6.6 yards per play. They also had 23 missed tackles.
Missouri Southern also dropped its season opener in a 38-0 road loss to Nebraska-Kearney. NSU's last win came against the Lions on Oct. 28, 2017 in a 32-29 double-overtime victory at Doc Wadley Stadium.
The Lions had 184 total yards of offense against Nebraska-Kearney. Quarterback Dawson Herl completed 8 of his 16 pass attempts for 60 yards, and running back Nathan Glades rushed 18 times for 63 yards.
"They want to be able to run the football," Eckert said. "They've got a redshirt freshman quarterback, so they're trying to take a little bit off of him. Their offensive line...collectively, they look like a strong group, and they've got a couple of good running backs and some receivers that can stretch the field."
Missouri Southern gave up 539 total yards to the Lopers, including 350 yards on the ground. Linebacker Coleman Booker had a team-high 12 tackles.
"Defensively, I thought they did a really good job of holding up against Kearney early," Eckert said. "I think the more the game went, it was probably a little rough on them, but they played really hard."
"We've got to do the little things right," Eckert said. "You've got to go out and play as a team, play hard for 60 minutes, you've got to block and tackle well, you've got to win the turnover margin, and more than anything else, you've got to go play as one."
