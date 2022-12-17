Claremore Sequoyah Eagles won the tip Friday night against the Sequoyah Indians, which started a trend that continued throughout the evening.
Eagles put points on the board first with a three pointer by No. 3 Dylan Burks. Indians Kellan Holmes returns with a two bucket for the board. The Indians and Eagles continued to trade possessions. A fast break by Sequoyah’s No. 11 Holmes resulted in two points by No. 23 Talen Gann to tie up the score 6-6 with 3:17 left in the first. A two-point jumper by Sequoyah’s No. 10 Brody Young brought the Indians up 8-6. Eagles answered with a clutch three pointer by No. 1 Judah Gibson. The first quarter ended with an Eagle three ball bringing the score to 18-10 Eagles.
Sequoyah’s Holmes came out in the second quarter with a three at the top of the key. A foul sent the Eagles No. 1 to the line to add two more to the Eagles lead. Sequoyah’s Young returned with a bucket down low on a pass from No. 12 Kobe Rider. Eagles were shooting solid three pointers throughout the quarter keeping the score up 25-15 with a few minutes left until the half. Indians Talen Gann put up a tough two pointer under the goal bringing the Indians score closer only to have the Eagles return with a three ball. Sequoyah’s Young decided to get an Indian three pointer from the corner. It wasn’t enough as the Eagles continued to add to their lead with threes and a few trips to the line. Indian guard Jalen Handle brought the score to 22 with a bucket still trailing the Eagles who had 35 on the board.
The Indians came back from the half with Kellan Holmes getting an immediate two point bucket and following suit Kobe Rider with two. A foul by the Eagles sent Gann to the line with 3:51 left and the Indians still trailed 35-30. Indians were able to keep the next Eagle possession scoreless and a foul sent Sequoyah’s No. 14 Aidan Armontrout to the line for two. The Eagles were true to form and returned with a three from the corner. The solid three point shooting for the Eagles helped them maintain their 44-32 lead over the Indians at the end of the third
The start of the fourth saw Sequoyah’s No. 22 Jake Brown get an inbound pass off to Talen Gann for two points. In the final quarter of the game with 5:26 to go the Indians brought the score to 40 while the Eagles maintained 49. The Indians sent the Eagles to the line several times in the fourth resulting in points for Claremore Sequoyah. Several rebounds by Jake Brown helped return possession to the Indians. However they struggled to convert those to points. Eagles up 56-45 with 3:00 on the clock as Sequoyah’s Gann began to gain steam and contributed 15 in the fourth. Of that 15, a three at the end of the quarter to bring the final score to 62-51, with Claremore Sequoyah outscoring the Indians at home.
Leading the Indians with 23 was Talen Gann. Contributing to the final score were fellow Indians Kellan Holmes, Brody Young, Aidan Armontrout, Kobe Rider, Jalen Handle, and Logan Taulbee.
What's next
You can see the Indians in action next Jan. 3 in Adair at 6 p.m.
