The bad news is the Tahlequah Baseball Tigers’ roster is light on top and heavy on the bottom.
Actually, that’s also the good news. Although the Tigers will be playing a lot of young players, eight of them are returning starters from last year.
“We graduated five last year, but only one full-time starter, Tyler Joice, who did a great job for us at catcher," said second year Head Coach Sam Nelson.
“We have 18 players returning, including eight starters,” he said.
Add in that the Tigers didn’t lose any varsity pitchers, and will lose only one this year, and things appear to be looking up for Tahlequah.
One more thing that points up is that the nine talented freshmen make a 27-man roster, which ensures plenty of depth, and some of those freshmen could even start at times, Nelson said.
Going back to the pitching, Nelson said the Tigers' ace was a two-headed monster, with Levi Kelly, the leading pitcher last year as a freshman, leading the pack, and close behind is junior Brayden Northington. When not pitching, Kelly is the starting third baseman, and when not pitching, Northington is the starting first baseman. Northington is also one of the Tigers’ leading hitters.
When a closer is needed, Nelson will call on junior Eli Gibson or junior Native Yahola.
He said all his pitchers this year are right handed hurlers, but he does have a freshman lefty who is on the injured list.
Replacing Joice as catcher won’t be easy, but Nelson said there are a couple of options looking good. Conner Lee, a senior move-in, and junior Jack Vance, who is returning from an injury, have the inside track on the position. Nelson said the coaching staff already has a pretty good idea which way they want to go, but are expecting their upcoming scrimmages to help finalize their decision.
At first base, Northington is a solid player, and as a junior returning starter, gives the Tigers some much-needed experienced leadership.
Second base is being contested by the quartet of Race Stopp, Tate Trammel, Cutter Girdner, and Ike Yahola. Stopp was the starter last year, but had some injuries, forcing the coaching staff to shuffle things around. Trammel is a junior who is showing promise, while Girdner and Yahola are both talented, but untried freshmen.
Kelly will anchor the hot corner when not pitching, and Gibson will take over when Kelly is on the mound. Nelson said Kelly, Northington, and Gibson would pretty much be playing the three positions of first base, third base, and pitcher.
Matthew Talburt, a junior, returns at shortstop. Nelson said Talburt is the captain of the infield, has good range, and is a really smart player.
Around the outfield, junior Jacob Morrison returns in left field, last year’s leading hitter, sophomore Beckett Robinson, patrols center field, and senior Dylan Leep returns in right field.
When the Tigers use a designated hitter, Nelson said it could be any one of three: senior Bennett Sams, or juniors Brycen Smith or Brodie Younger.
The Tigers were 11-24 last year, their first year in 6A. Nelson said they really competed well in a lot of games, and had some big wins.
“We’re excited,” he said. “We have almost everybody back. Last year we started mostly sophomores and freshmen.”
He said they were expecting a really good year. He’s now a second-year coach, everyone is used to his system now, and they have a year of experience under their belts.
Pitching and defense will be the Tigers’ overall long suit, but offense shouldn’t be far behind.
“We have some speed, and we’re going to be aggressive on the bases,” said Nelson.
Kelly and Northington are hard throwers on the mound, but also have some good off-speed stuff. Gibson and Native Yahola have a good mix of pitches to keep opposing batters off balance.
“I really think we have a chance to be pretty good,” said Nelson.
The Tahlequah coaching staff consists of head coach Nelson, pitching coach A. J. Deason, and assistant coaches Rusty Dillard and Tate Christian.
The Tigers’ roster includes seniors Lee, Leap, and Sams. The juniors are Gibson, Jacob Morrison, Northington, Smith, Stopp, Talburt, Trammel, Vance, Native Yahola, and Younger. Sophomores on the team include Bodie Hall, Jaxon Head, Cash Jones, Kelly, Robinson, and Caden Waits. The freshman class consists of Kael Carey, Gryfyn Clark, Draden Deloache, Rylan Eagle, Girdner, Cruz Munoz, Synjin Sampson, Jayden Whitehead, and Ike Yahola.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.