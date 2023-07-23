Recently Tahlequah High School boys basketball Head Coach Duane Jones got a very surprising phone call. THS Director of Athletics, Matt Cloud was calling to see if he would be interested in returning to the position he held as recently as 2020.
Cloud and Jones were not expecting this development as Quinn Wooldridge was fresh off a State Tournament appearance in his first season with the Tigers. But Wooldridge also was offered a job he was not expecting as he returns to Southwestern Oklahoma University to fill their head coaching position.
The opportunity came at the perfect time for Jones.
“It was really kind of a surprise to me that Quinn was stepping down, but it was a good opportunity I was excited about it,” said Jones. “I had been thinking I wanted to get back into coaching as a high school head coach.”
“I had no idea it was coming. When I got the call he was leaving and got offered the opportunity it was a shock. But my first instinct was excitement and anticipation,” Jones continued.
Going back to Jones was an easy choice for Cloud.
“He is very stable, he is a veteran that knows the landscape and 5A basketball,” said Cloud. “He is familiar with the kids having coached most of them. It was an easy transition with it being late July.”
During Jones’ final season in 2020, the Tigers reached the State Tournament for the first time in 11 years. The Tigers finished that season 18-9 but were not able to finish the story since State was canceled due to the spread of COVID-19.
Even though Jones walked away from the high school level in 2020, he has still been teaching and coaching the Tigers’ junior high team. While this allowed Jones to scratch his coaching itch, he was anticipating the challenging return of high school basketball.
“You are going to spend more time with your guys,” said Jones on the high school level. “It is more competitive, it is a different animal. It is a lot more scouting and a lot more work than junior high is.”
Jones is in an enviable position with the Tigers. Despite taking three years away from the program Jones is familiar with this year’s senior class since he was their coach during their freshmen season.
“I think it will be a big-time advantage I did coach this group of seniors as freshmen,” said Jones. “I think I have a good relationship with a lot of them.”
Besides that Jones is blessed with a strong team that made the State Tournament last year.
“That is a big advantage. They did make it last year and played really well at the end of the season,” said Jones. “It gives us a goal going into this season. There are a lot of talented guys on this team.
While Jones does have some advantages with this team, he is at a disadvantage since he was not able to work with his team throughout the summer.
“Quinn was putting in some stuff and it was some good stuff,” said Jones. “That will help but it will hurt not being with them the whole summer. I am going to incorporate some stuff he was doing and some of my own stuff. I just want them to play hard every night and enjoy the game. When Quinn left he said this is one of the best groups he has ever coached.”
So far Jones has not had the chance to meet with his team, but has had the chance to talk to some players over the phone and during shoot-arounds at THS.
Once he is reunited with his team, Jones has a message for them.
“Just to continue doing what they were doing and let’s improve on it. Let’s go out there work hard and have a good season,” said Jones.
