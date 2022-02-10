SHOOTING WOES: Poor shooting derails NSU women in road loss at Nebraska-Kearney

Northeastern State couldn’t build off its upset win over Fort Hays State in its next outing Thursday as the RiverHawks suffered a 71-49 road loss to Nebraska-Kearney.
NSU was limited to 32.7 percent overall shooting and couldn’t recover from a slow start as it fell to 1-9 on the road. The RiverHawks, who defeated the fifth-ranked Tigers, 67-58, Monday at the NSU Event Center, dropped to 5-18 overall and 3-14 in MIAA play with Thursday’s setback.
Led by Maleeah Langstaff’s 15 points, and Zaria Collins’ 10 rebounds, the RiverHawks were outscored 13-5 in the opening quarter and trailed 34-17 at halftime.
The Lopers went on a 10-0 run after Langstaff opened the scoring with a 3-pointer. They were paced by Elisa Backes’ game-high 18 points. Backes shot 6 for 11 overall and added five rebounds and five assists. Shiloh McCool followed with 13 points, and Klaire Kirsch finished with 10 points while adding a team-high 10 rebounds.
The early run was sparked by a pair of inside scores and two free throws from McCool, a jumper by Backes. The Lopers capped the run on a layup by Kirsch at the 4:12 mark.
Kearney started the second quarter with seven straight points to build a 20-5 advantage, following two free throws by Backes. Backes also connected on a 3-pointer and a jumper.
The RiverHawks, who have lost six of their last seven games, were 4 for 21 (19 percent) from behind the 3-point line. They went 11 of 12 from the free throw line, but were outrebounded 40-30.
The Lopers shot 47.2 percent overall and went 18 of 26 from the foul line. They had 18 assists on 25 field goals and had three steals apiece from Kirsch, Maegan Holt and Trinity Holt.
Collins and Bri Wietelman each finished with seven points for NSU, who will remain on the road Saturday when it faces Fort Hays State. The RiverHawks’ lone win away from the NSU Event Center came against Newman in Wichita, Kansas on Jan. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.