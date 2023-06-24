Vacations, summer jobs, and a sporadic hail storm has cut down Hulbert baseball’s summer league to just five games. Despite this head coach John Rozell still views the summer as a success.
“It was good there was a lot of development,” said Rozell. “That is what summer league is about just getting practice reps. We had a lot of different guys pitch that might not have in the spring. All and all it was beneficial. Everyone got to play and everyone got reps, that is what we need. Guys were just loose, having a lot of fun and playing good defense.”
While wins and losses are important to any coach, Rozell noted how the goal for the abbreviated summer league was to get next year’s team comfortable playing together.
“It is going to be a huge advantage. It is not just about them as individuals it is about them being a team, being in the dugout together, just getting more comfortable,” said Rozell. “That is how you build the comradery, you start to play more for the guy next to you. We did not have a problem with that, it just wasn’t a big asset this season and this summer just helps with that.”
Throughout the season there was one thing that the Riders struggled with; defense. While the Riders could stand with almost anyone at the plate or the pitcher’s rubber, their defense proved to be their undoing.
But Rozell saw a huge improvement from the fall to the summer league.
“Our biggest improvement was in defense,” said Rozell. “In the spring routine plays killed us. We would make a highlight play and then not make a routine play. There were very few errors this summer. All positives I am excited going forward.”
Along with that, the Riders continued to swing a hot bat throughout the summer.
“Everyone that played did a great job,” said Rozell. “Those guys swung the bat well, they are more consistent, more productive at-bats.”
While the high school had its summer season cut short, Hulbert’s junior high team will be wrapping up its season at the end of June. So far the Riders are 4-1 with wins over bigger schools in Muskogee and Hilldale. Beating bigger teams has been “big” according to Rozell.
One of the biggest changes that Rozell has implemented involves his pitching staff. Most of the time the Riders would throw one pitcher per inning, but Rozell allowed his pitchers to go longer.
“We did the same thing our high school did this year,” said Rozell. “We would pitch someone different every inning. This summer I have taken the reigns back and have let them go. Reps and getting the kids on the field together that is what we have at the high school.”
Bringing the junior high kids together allows Rozell to start building a team bond at a younger level.
“I don’t want to say the junior high is more important but it is just as important at the junior high level,” said Rozell. “If I have these junior high kids four to six years we should be able to build something special. Because we didn’t concentrate as much in the spring we are trying to win. I expect us to compete and get better and just finish really strong.”
Outside of the summer leagues, Rozell held a 20-person summer camp. Rozell acknowledged the support from the community and appreciated the unprecedented support.
