SHORT IN OT: RiverHawks stumble against Lopers in return

Trey Sampson led the RiverHawks with 20 points, but they would fall 76-72 in overtime Thursday evening to Nebraska-Kearney. The teams exchanged 14 leads in the contest.
Sampson had his fourth 20-point performance of the season to lead the team in scoring for the fifth time this season. Obi Agu recorded his second double-double of the season with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Rashad Perkins came off the bench and scored 15 points.
Due to COVID-19 protocols, the RiverHawks were playing without most of its coaching staff and were led by assistant coach Lucas Hunter.
Neither team shot the ball well in the first half as the RiverHawks defense held the Lopers to 23 points, which was the lowest amount allowed this season for the NSU squad. However, the RiverHawks shot 8-for-29 on the floor and failed to connect at the arc in seven attempts. Sampson led the team with six points.
The RiverHawks shot 68.0 percent in the second half making 17-of-25 attempts and were 5-of-8 from long range. The Lopers, however, were up for the challenge and kept close. The game remained within four points until the end of regulation.
"We didn't execute very well in the first half, but give our guys credit as we shot it at 68 percent from the field in the second and they executed a lot of the shots within our offense," Hunter said.
When Rashad Perkins jumped in the passing lane and drove the length of the floor for an and-1 layup with 4:04 remaining to grab the lead NSUs bench came alive with a one-point lead. Sampson scored the next five points but the RiverHawks couldn't take the lead for good.
Knotted at 65 apiece after 40 minutes of play, overtime was needed. Perkins scored all seven of Northeastern State's points from the floor but the Lopers made their final four free throws down the stretch to keep in front.
Northeastern State shot 45.2-percent (28-62) on the floor but was out-rebounded by eight, with UNK (7-10, 7-10 MIAA) grabbing 42 off the glass.
Thursday's loss is the second in overtime this season for the RiverHawks as they fall to 2-13 overall (2-13 MIAA). Nine of their setbacks this season have come within ten points.
"I just hate [the quarantined coaching situation] for our players and the way they handled adversity the last 12 days, I've got to give them a ton of credit," Hunter said. "We have to get ready and can't let one emotional loss linger into Saturday."
Northeastern State returns to the floor on Saturday to face Fort Hays State at 3:30 p.m. The Tigers are (8-9) overall and lost 69-66 to Rogers State in Claremore.
NOTABLES: Northeastern State wore its black uniforms at home for the first time this season … the ninth straight game that NSU has played with the same starting-five … tenth double-digit performance this season for Sampson … Troy Locke saw a streak of nine consecutive games with at least ten points come to a halt and was limited to six points ... the fifth-straight loss to the Lopers at home.
