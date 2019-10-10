This Friday the Tahlequah Sequoyah Indians will travel to Vian to take on the Wolverines.
Both teams enter the game with a 4-1 overall record and 2-0 in district records. The Indians have won four straight games and are coming off a blowout win, but Vian will be their toughest test by far.
Quarterback C.J. Soap will need to be just as good as he has been all season if not better when he faces Vian the defense will look to make him uncomfortable. Look for Soap to try to get the ball to the Indians top deep threat WR Trenton Harris.
"Vian is a great team in all phases of the game but they have an elite defense. They have the best defensive front we will see probably all season. We have to be able to move the ball consistently on offense to be successful." Said coach Brandon Richardson.
Part of what makes Vian such a good defense is their D-Lineman Solomon Hill 6'1 275lbs it will be up to the Indians O-line to try and keep him quiet all night look for a big game out of the Indians center Joah Fourkiller 5'9 225lbs it will be mainly him matched up with Hill all night so it should be a good battle in the trenches.
"Vian is a very physical running team so we must tackle well on defense" said coach Brandon Richardson.
Linebackers Tyler Purkey and Dakota Sanchez will have to play well all night to ensure the Indians are successful they have played well up to this point in the season but Friday night will be a true test.
