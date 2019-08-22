Three area softball teams competed in softball tournaments Thursday. Keys played in the Chouteau Tournament while Sequoyah played in the Rogers State University Festival in Claremore.
Sequoyah 9, Inola 0
The Lady Indians continued their win streak with a shutout against the Lady Horns. Sequoyah scored all nine of its runs in the first inning. Lana Grass had a game-high three RBIs off her two hits. Lexy Keys and Amiah Galcatcher each had two runs. Madi Joice and Baylee Davis each pitched in with a pair of RBIs. Joice also recorded five strikeouts.
Sequoyah 13, Bixby 3
Keys, Galcatcher and Ryleigh Clinton showed out in Sequoyah's 13th consecutive win to start season. Keys added a pair of runs, hits and an RBI to her stat line from the first game. Galacatcher earned the team-high three runs in addition to a pair of hits and RBIs. Clinton sent three players home from her two hits. Ashlyn Guinn played all four innings on the pitcher's mound and tossed a strikeout.
The Lady Indians are 13-0 and play in a doubleheader Saturday morning against Sapulpa and Chandler.
Keys 10, Salina 2
Kylie Stilwell's three RBIs were enough to spark the team's scoring-runs in the first and third inning to put the team over the edge. Stilwell, Xoey Carshall and Reagan Hammons each scored two runs in their performance against the Lady Wildcats. Maggie Phillips posted four strikeouts through four innings. The win was the first of the season for the Lady Cougars.
Webbers Falls 11, Keys 3
The Lady Cougars were unable to overcome the Lady Warriors' four runs to open the game and got their first loss of the tournament. Trinity Ward scored the team-high two runs from her two hits. Hammons, Phillips and Jaedynn Scott each earned an RBI. Phillips the team's only strikeout.
Colcord 5, Keys 3
The Lady Hornets led 5-2 before the Lady Cougars went to bat at the bottom of the fourth inning. Hammons' double allowed Ward to run home and chip into the point deficit, but the team got their second and third out during the next two at bats. Ward led the team with two runs and Hammons led the team with two hits. Phillips threw another strikeout.
The Lady Cougars won their first game of the season during the second game of the tournament and now have a 1-10 record. Keys will play in the Chouteau Tournament again Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.