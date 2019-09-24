SHS tops Salina for second win in as many days

Following three-set sweeps against Class 4A Locust Grove and 3A, ninth-ranked Salina, Sequoyah, ranked 11th in 3A, won its second match in as many days Tuesday at Salina.
The Lady Indians have fought hard throughout the season by overcoming their 0-6 start and has now won six consecutive sets. They defeated Salina (26-24, 25-20, 26-24).
The Lady Indians are 11-13 following their wins this week.
"The first two sets were similar to last night," said Sequoyah head coach Jay Herrin. "We played pretty good and got control of the sets to finish them off. In the third set, we kind of did what we did last night when we let off the gas a little bit and had to fight them off at the end, but it was a good win on the road."
Daryl Hooper showed her offensive strength with her five aces and 15 assists, which were were enough to lead the Lady Indians in both categories. Hannah Ballou had team highs in blocks (three) and kills (seven) against the Lady Wildcats.
Sequoyah will prepare to host 4A No. 12 Wagoner Thursday evening. Wagoner is 3-0 against Sequoyah, not allowing them to win a single set. The Lady Indians will need to play at their best to have a chance of avoiding a sweep.
"We're trying to get better every game and we'll practice tomorrow to get ready for Wagoner, they're tough," said Herrin. "We haven't really gotten close to beating them this year, so it's going to take our best match of the year to beat them Thursday."
