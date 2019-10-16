This week, the Sequoyah Indians (4-2) will be looking to bounce back after a tough loss in week six against Vian. The Indians will travel to Tulsa and take on Holland Hall who is 5-1 .
"On offense, the key is going to be execution doing the things we coach these guys to do and finishing plays. Defensively the key will be to get off the field on 3rd downs. We didn't do a good enough job on those things last week so we have to improve in those areas," said Sequoyah coach Brandon Richardson.
The Indians will need to keep their head on a swivel this week when they face the Dutch defense, especially with standout linebacker Owen Ostroski.
"They use him in a lot of ways, so we have to recognize where he is and always make sure he is accounted for," Richardson said.
If the Indians offensive line can pick up the blitz of the Dutch then C.J. Soap can look to keep getting the ball to his playmaker Trenton Harris who has had multiple big games this year. On defense the Indians are going to want to redeem themselves after giving up over 40 points last week.
"When they are on offense, their skill position guys are all good athletes so we have to be prepared to go make plays on those guys," Richardson said.
