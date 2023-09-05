Tahlequah softball’s Riley Dotson continues to get better throughout the season. The sophomore ace has been key for the Lady Tigers this season and continued that trend in THS’s 5-0 win over Shawnee on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Over the last four games, Dotson has led the Lady Tigers to dominating wins. Dotson has spun and not allowed a run in three straight games while only giving up 12 hits during that span. Dotson has given up just one run in the last four games.
“She has done a good job of changing speeds and hitting her spots, I like where she is at,” Tahlequah Head Coach Chris Ray said. “If she keeps throwing like that she will give us a chance to win. She doesn’t let teams barrell her up and she uses her defense, she is in a good spot.”
Dotson finished her day by earning the win after going seven innings. In the win, Dotson picked up seven strikeouts while walking none and giving up four hits.
Despite the shutout win, Ray was not fully happy with how the Lady Tigers were swinging the bat against SHS.
“Our main issue was pitch selection, we kept swinging at the inside pitch and not making adjustments,” Ray said. “We just kept rolling over everything to the third baseman. It is something that can be fixed, we will work on it tomorrow and hopefully correct it by Thursday.”
Outside of the Lady Tigers’ pitch selection, they were also struggling leaving runners on. The issue started in the first inning. After picking up a pair of runs, the Lady Tigers stranded the bases loaded.
The Lady Tigers would go on to strand runners at the corners in the second inning as well. The Lady Tigers also stranded the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Overall the Lady Tigers stranded six runners in scoring position.
“Those days happen, I will take the blame for that, but we will take the W and roll on. But I was not happy with our offense,” Ray said.
After going up 4-0 after two innings, the Lady Tigers’ bats cooled off until the sixth inning. After PHS recorded back-to-back outs to open the inning, Amelia Miller got the offense started with a single.
Back-to-back singles from Jersey Retzloff and Holli Carnes loaded the bases for Maddy Parish. THS’s right fielder battled as she fouled off five straight pitches before putting the ball in play. Parish popped the ball up and was fumbled by PHS to give the Lady Tigers the 5-0 lead.
“She has had several of those here lately, 10-11 pitch at-bats,” Ray said. “She doesn’t barrel it up every time, they dropped it and gave us another run, if you put pressure on the defense that is always good. Working deep into the count is a game of their own, the more pitches you can foul off the more likely they will make a mistake.”
Going into the seventh inning, Dotson was as good as she had been setting PHS down to secure the win. With the win, the Lady Tigers’ record improved to 13-7-1 on the season.
“We will take the W, but offensively we were not very good tonight,” Ray said. “Thank goodness Riley threw well and our defense played well. If we played any other team we would have taken it on the chin. We were pretty anemic at the plate today.”
Miller led the way for the Lady Tigers, going two-for-four with a pair of runners batted in. Dotson helped herself at the plate with a pair of RBIs in a one-hit day.
The Lady Tigers are back in action at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7 at McAlester.
