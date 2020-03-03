Tahlequah Sports League, Inc., a new non-profit organization, is offering baseball, softball and tee ball this spring.
Those interested can register at www.Tahlequahsportsleague.com with programs available for kids from ages 4-14.
Games will be played on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday evenings with rainouts on Fridays.
Tahlequah Sports League's goal is to provide structured programs for kids in the Tahlequah area so that they have the opportunity to participate in youth sports.
The league has every intention of hosting softball tournaments later this summer, but the dates have not yet been announced to the public.
