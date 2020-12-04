Tahlequah picked up a signature win in just its second outing of the season Friday as it defeated Class 4A No. 6 Grove, 53-43, in its home opener at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
The Lady Tigers, ranked second in 5A, used a 12-0 run late in the opening quarter and at the start of the second quarter, and never looked back.
Senior guard Kacey Fishinghawk sparked the run with three of her game-high four 3-pointers, and junior guard Lydia McAlvain knocked down a 3 from the right wing that would give THS a 15-6 lead at the 7:44 mark of the second.
“It was a really good team win,” Tahlequah head coach David Qualls said. “I’m proud of our girls. They fought hard, played hard. Grove had kind of been the alpha in the conference the last couple of years. It was definitely a real good win for us in our home opener.”
Tahlequah, coming off an impressive season-opening 86-42 win at Skiatook on Tuesday, had three players finish in double figures. McAlvain led with 13 points, Fishinghawk, coming off a career-high 24 points against Skiatook, followed with 12, and freshman forward Kori Rainwater added 10.
“The balance really stood out,” Qualls said. “Lydia had a good game and shot it well in the first half, Kacey had four 3s and continues to shoot it well, and then we got good play off the bench.”
The Lady Tigers led by as many as 11 points in the second quarter after McAlvain scored from the inside that gave them a 28-17 lead with 20 seconds left before the break. After the early spurt, they added a 7-0 run to go up 24-15 on a McAlvain 3 from the right corner with 2:08 remaining before the break.
Junior newcomer Tatum Havens put THS up 39-27 in the third quarter on an inside basket, and junior forward Faith Springwater extended the lead to 42-29 with a basket and free throw with 10 seconds left in the third.
Grove, led by Rory Greer’s game-high 16 points, didn’t go away and got to within five points in the fourth after consecutive 3s by Anna Bacon cut the Tahlequah lead to 46-41 with 4:37 remaining.
But the Lady Tigers scored the next seven points — six of those coming from Rainwater — to pull away. Rainwater ended Tahlequah’s short drought with a field goal, followed with a pair of free throws and added an inside score with 47 second left to give Tahlequah up 52-41.
“Kori was a factor in the fourth quarter for us,” Qualls said. “She’s fearless and she’s confident as a freshman. She was big for us tonight and did a great job.”
It’s the first loss of the season for Grove, who opened with a 41-40 road win over 5A, fifth-ranked Coweta on Tuesday. The Lady Ridgerunners are coming off back-to-back Metro Lakes Conference titles.
Kolby Boyett followed Greer with 12 points, and Bacon also closed in double figures with 11 points.
The Lady Tigers will resume play on Thursday, Dec. 10 when they host the Tahlequah Invitational at the TMAC. They will open against 5A No. 9 Tulsa Will Rogers in a 6 p.m. tipoff.
Tigers can’t keep up in 46-43 loss to Ridgerunners: Tahlequah didn’t have an answer for Grove’s Brendan Cornog in the second half and suffered its first loss of the season Friday in a 46-43 setback at the TMAC.
Cornog scored 15 of his game-high 18 points over the final 16 minutes to propel the Ridgerunners, who move to 2-0 on the season.
“That’s partly on me,” Tahlequah first-year head coach Marcus Klingsick said. “We watched video and we really thought [Corbin Beal], and he did some really good things, but we just didn’t handle [Brendan Cornog] very well.”
Tahlequah was paced by senior guard Trey Young’s 13 points, while Hayden Wagers and Hayden Smith added six points apiece.
The Tigers, who went on an 11-0 run in the first half to grab their first lead, never led over the final two quarters. They closed the first quarter with a Young 3-pointer and then got four straight field goals from Young, Cale Matlock, Jaxon Stickels and Qua’shon Leathers to start the second quarter and take a 15-11 lead.
The Ridgerunners, who also received 11 points from Beal, took a 19-18 lead into halftime after Beal canned a jumper at the buzzer. The Tigers got even at 21-21 for the final time on a basket and free throw from Tyler Joice at the 6:04 mark of the third quarter before Grove went back up for good on a Beal inside score with 5:48 remaining in the third.
Class 5A No. 14 Tahlequah, who hammered Skiatook, 69-38, in its season opener on Tuesday, was stagnant on the offensive end for much of the contest.
“We never really got the offense rolling like we wanted to,” Klingsick said. “I thought [Grove] played excellent defense. They took away some of the stuff we wanted to do and we missed some shots that we need to make to win games.”
Joice and Matlock both finished with five points for the Tigers, who will face Sallisaw in a 7:30 p.m. tipoff on Thursday, Dec. 10 on day one of the Tahlequah Invitational at the TMAC.
