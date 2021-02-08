Signing with the RiverHawks

Tahlequah High School senior Kobey Baker had his signing ceremony with Northeastern State Monday at the TMAC. Baker, center, inked with the RiverHawks on National Signing Day Wednesday, Feb. 3. The receiver was selected as a Class 5A All-Star last week. Baker his joined by his parents, Krista Brett Baker.
Tahlequah, age 32. Died February 7th in Tahlequah, OK. Services February 10th at 1:00pm at Motsie's Home in Briggs, OK. Burial at Cedar Tree Cemetery. Wake service February 9th at 6:00pm at Motsie's Home.
