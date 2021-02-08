Signing with the RiverHawks

Tahlequah High School senior Kobey Baker had his signing ceremony with Northeastern State Monday at the TMAC. Baker, center, inked with the RiverHawks on National Signing Day Wednesday, Feb. 3. The receiver was selected as a Class 5A All-Star last week. Baker his joined by his parents, Krista Brett Baker.

Tahlequah High School senior Kobey Baker had his signing ceremony with Northeastern State Monday at the TMAC. Baker, center, inked with the RiverHawks on National Signing Day Wednesday, Feb. 3. The receiver was selected as a Class 5A All-Star last week. Baker his joined by his parents, Krista Brett Baker.

Tags

Trending Video