Northeastern State scored six times in the eighth to muscle past Missouri Western 9-4 on Friday afternoon.
Blake Freeman became the second NSU player (NCAA era) with 200 career hits with a 3-for-4 day from the leadoff spot.
Northeastern State rocketed three homers to improve their record to 19-12 (9-9 MIAA) and out-hit the Griffons 8-to-5.
Reller blasted a homer in the first, hitting a 3-0 pitch to left-center, scoring Blake Freeman. Following three scoreless innings, Kademon Graff hit his first homer of the year to extend the game to a 3-0 lead.
The Griffons opened the eighth with a single to left, and they would tie in the frame. Missouri Western picked one up on a single, failed pick-off attempt to add a run, and got their third on a sac fly.
Missouri Western's momentum was short lived, and Northeastern State batted through the order to plate six; Tucker Dunlap closed the door with a no-doubt grand slam.
Lee Callison didn't allow a hit until the fifth and struck out ten in a no-decision. Cohen Bell (3-0) tossed the eighth and was credited with the win despite giving up the tying run.
Missouri Western slips to 5-22 (3-15 MIAA) with the loss.
The series continues Saturday at 2 p.m.
