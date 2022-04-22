Northeastern State sent 10 batters to the plate in the seventh inning and scored six runs to get past Missouri Southern 13-6 Friday at Thomas C. Rousey Field.
Kademon Graff hit a solo homer to tie the game at 5-5 and later doubled in two in his second at-bat of the seventh, which burned through five Missouri Southern relievers.
Brayden Rodden sent two over the fence to become the fifth NSU player on the roster with double-digit home runs. Rodden would score four runs and have three-RBI on the day.
The RiverHawks have hit 98 home runs as a team and are just five away from breaking a 24-year-old MIAA mark.
Matt Kaiser homered for the second consecutive day to bring his season total to 17.
There is no shocker here that Brock Reller joined the barrage of NSU blasts, and he crushed a no-doubter in the third to right field. The long ball is Reller's 24th of the season and he now sits tied for the top spot for the MIAA single-season home runs mark. Reller walked three times and scored three runs in two official at-bats.
Northeastern State edged the Lions 9-to-8 on the hit column with Missouri Southern (25-19, 15-14 MIAA), leaving ten runners on base.
Jonathan Smithey went 6.1 innings and struck out four for a no-decision, Trey Havens (4-0) came in during the seventh and recorded three outs for the win.
The RiverHawks have now won 13 of their last 14 games and are 31-13 overall (19-10 MIAA); they will look for the series sweep Saturday at 1 p.m.
