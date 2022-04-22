Skiatook rallied with a three-run seventh inning and defeated Tahlequah, 8-7, Friday in Skiatook.
The Bulldogs did all their damage in the seventh off Tigers' reliever Eli Gibson, who gave up three hits, issued two walks and hit a batter.
The Tigers (9-18) went up 6-5 with two runs in the sixth and finished with 16 hits, two days after totaling a season-high 22 hits in a 15-2 road win over Tulsa Booker T. Washington.
Beckett Robinson went a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate with a double, triple, three runs scored and an RBI to pace the Tiger lineup. Tyler Joice, who was coming off a career-high five hits against Booker T. Washington, Matthew Talburt and Aidan Mapps each had three hits, and Gibson finished with two.
Tahlequah took a 6-5 lead in the sixth after a Brayden Northington infield single that scored Robinson from third base. Robinson tripled and drove in Joice to get the Tigers even.
Talburt extended Tahlequah's lead to 7-5 in the seventh with an infield single that brought home Jacob Morrison.
In a starting role, Tahlequah pitcher Native Yahola allowed one earned run on two hits across two innings. Yahola recorded one strikeout and did not issue a walk.
The Tigers return home Saturday in a noon start against Sand Springs.
