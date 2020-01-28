Tahlequah couldn't do much right and suffered a 61-36 loss to Skiatook Tuesday night on the road.
It's the second consecutive loss for the Class 5A No. 9 Tigers, who slip to 11-6 overall and 6-2 in the Metro Lakes Conference. Tahlequah had won four straight before falling to No. 4 Tulsa Edison Prep in the championship game of the Catoosa Port City Tournament on Saturday.
Tigers' senior standout guard Jaxon Jones was held in check and limited to seven points. Jones was averaging 29.1 points over his previous six games and poured in a career-high 38 points against Edison.
Tahlequah, led by Tyler Joice's eight points, trailed 23-13 at halftime, and Skiatook extended its lead to 41-23 after three quarters.
The Bulldogs, who improve to 6-11 overall and 3-5 in conference play, were carried by Dallin Anderson's game-high 26 points. Anderson had 11 field goals and went 4 of 6 from the free throw line.
Hayden Wagers added seven points for Tahlequah, and Hunter Brinkley followed with six.
The Tigers, who defeated Skiatook, 56-44, in their season opener at the TMAC on Dec. 3, return home for the first time since Jan. 14 on Friday when they host Grove in a 7:30 p.m. tipoff. The Tigers defeated Grove, 62-47, on Dec. 6.
Lady Tigers stunned by Skiatook: Skiatook handed Class 5A, fifth-ranked Tahlequah its second straight setback Tuesday in a 42-31 upset win in Skiatook.
The Lady Tigers, who were without senior starting point guard Kynli Heist, fall to 12-5 overall and 6-2 in the Metro Lakes Conference.
Tahlequah's two leading scorers -- senior forward Kloe Bowin and sophomore forward Faith Springwater -- were limited to a combined eight points and two field goals.
Kacey Fishinghawk and Lydia McAlvain paced THS with nine points apiece, while Lily Couch and Springwater added five each.
Skiatook, who led 25-17 at halftime, outscored the Lady Tigers 13-4 in the final quarter after Tahlequah got even to end the third at 27-27.
The Lady Bulldogs (5-11, 2-6) were paced by Rylee Anglen's game-high 13 points.
Tahlequah returns home to face 4A No. 11 Grove in a 6 p.m. start on Friday. The Lady Ridgerunners are 12-3 overall and 7-1 in the Metro Lakes Conference.
