Early on in Tahlequah football’s 34-13 loss to the Wagoner Bulldogs, they were keeping neck and neck with the No. 1 ranked 4A team.
The Bulldogs were able to march to the end zone, but the Tigers were able to do the same thing early on. That is until the Bulldogs picked up a key touchdown before halftime.
“They are a physical football team,” THS Head Coach Brad Gilbert said. “We were in the game early, but offensively we got out of rhythm, out of sync. They gained momentum and a team like that capitalizes on that.”
The Bulldogs put the foot to the pedal early and did not let up.
After WHS picked up a rushing touchdown, the Tigers were quick to respond. Needing just over two minutes, the Tigers marched down field mixing rushing and passing to solid success. Running back Darryn Spahr then punched it in from the six-yard line.
Spahr was key early for the Tigers. After his rushing touchdown he found his way into the end zone for a second time. In the second quarter, Spahr found the end zone after THS starting quarter Cash McAlvain dumped it off to the senior. Once the ball was in his hand, Spahr weaved his way into the end zone with relative ease.
“We ran the ball well. We thought we might be able to and we had some good runs,” Gilbert said. “That is maybe something we should have continued to do, but when you get behind you have to air out the ball a little bit more.”
Early in the game, the Tigers were responding to the Bulldogs attack. Spahr’s second touchdown of the game came after the Bulldogs took a 14-7 lead.
Spahr’s touchdown made the game 14-13, after a missed extra point kick.
“Our guys were excited to play and were executing really well. We responded when they scored,” Gilbert said.
After putting the ball away, the Tigers gave up a quarterback keeper from the 16-yard line with just four seconds on the clock which seemed to take the wind out of the Tigers’ sails. Coming out of halftime, the Tigers struggled to get things going and gave up the ball early.
“The touchdown right before half was really tough and we get the ball out of half and we couldn’t get anything going,” Gilbert said. “That was an opportunity to get the momentum back and we didn’t do that. There are moments in games where you lose momentum if you don’t capitalize.”
The Tigers could not get any offense going in the second half, as the Bulldogs shut them out to close out the 34-13 win.
A noticeable difference in this week’s game was the lack of an explosive passing attack. While last week the Tigers picked up five passing touchdowns, there was just one through the air.
“The pressure that they bring, they do a really good job of disguising some things,” Gilbert said. “They have some good edge players and that presented a problem for us. When it comes to executing our passing game we have to be in rhythm.”
The Tigers are back in action at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 on the road against Sallisaw.
