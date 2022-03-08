SLOW START: Tigers drop third straight game Tuesday in 8-1 loss at Enid

Tahlequah dropped its third straight game on the diamond Tuesday as the Tigers suffered an 8-1 road loss to Enid in their District 6A-4 opener.
The Tigers, who won their season opener at Claremore, 4-2, on March 1, have also had setbacks to Grove (10-2) and Owasso (17-4).
In Tuesday’s game, the Tigers scored their only run in the opening frame on an RBI single to center field by Brayden Northington that brought home Beckett Robinson. Robinson reached on a single and stole second base.
Tahlequah, who fell to 1-3 under first-year head coach Sam Nelson, was limited to five hits. Jacob Morrison and Robinson each had two hits from the top of the order.
Enid responded right away to Tahlequah’s early lead with a run in the first inning. The Plainsmen added a pair of runs in the second, three in the third, and two more in the fifth.
Four pitchers saw time on the mound for the Tigers. In a starting role, Levi Kelly allowed six earned runs on five hits in 2.2 innings. Kelley finished with three strikeouts and issued three walks.
Northington, Eli Gibson and Bennett Sams each saw time in relief. Northington faced two batters and gave up one hit. Gibson allowed two unearned runs on one hit, struck out two and walked three in 2.1 innings. Sams had one strikeout and issued one walk in the seventh.
The Tigers have been led offensively by Northington, Dylan Leep, Robinson and Morrison through the first four games. Northington is hitting .583 in 13 plate appearances with a team-high two doubles and team-high four RBIs. Leep is hitting .429 with a double and has one run driven in. Robinson is batting .417 with a triple and leads the team with five runs scored, and Morrison is hitting .308 with a double and has knocked in one run.
Kelly has seen the most time on the hill. In his first start to open the season against Claremore, Kelly allowed just two earned runs in a complete-game outing where he collected 10 strikeouts and gave up only two hits across seven innings.
Native Yahola and Morrison have also had starting roles on the mound. Northington has worked in five innings out of the bullpen where he’s allowed three earned runs, nine hits and recorded six strikeouts.
Tahlequah will play Broken Arrow Thursday at ONEOK Field in Tulsa at 5 p.m. The Tigers will be at Wagoner on Friday.
