SLOWPITCH HONORS: Lady Tigers earn academic state championship; Mia Allen selected All-State

The Tahlequah slowpitch softball team was named the Class 6A Academic Slowpitch Softball State Champion after a team grade point average of 3.88.
Members of the Lady Tigers include Mia Allen, Hailey Enlow, Lexi Hannah, Jayley Ray, Charlea Cochran, Tara Dye, Jordan Bread, Allie Fisher, Draeuh Dallis, Loren Walker, Jersey Retzloff, Paisley Qualls and Maddy Parish.
Mia Allen honored: Tahlequah slowpitch softball senior Mia Allen has been named to the Oklahoma Slowpitch Coaches Association Large East All-State Team.
Allen, an outfielder who also was selected to the Oklahoma Fastpitch Coaches Association Large East team in November, was a four-year starter for the Lady Tigers and led the team with a .513 batting average and drove in a team-high 56 runs in 2022. She also finished with an .874 slugging percentage.
For her career, Allen had a .952 fielding percentage and a .453 batting average.
Allen was one of three fastpitch selections during the fall, joining Hannah and Enlow.
The Lady Tigers went 22-16 overall in slowpitch under head coach Chris Ray. They finished the regular season ranked seventh.
