Hayden Smith and Trey Young combined for 39 points and helped carry Tahlequah to a 59-56 win over Oklahoma City Storm in Thursday's finale on day one of the Tahlequah Invitational at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
Smith, a sophomore forward, scored 13 of his game-high 20 points in the second half, and Young, a senior guard, knocked down three 3-pointers and scored 11 points over the final eight minutes.
The No. 15 Tigers, now 2-1 under first-year head coach Marcus Klingsick, bounced back from a 46-43 loss to Grove in their home opener on Friday, Dec. 4.
"They didn't have anyone that could stop [Hayden] and if he'll just be patient and slow his body down, he's tough to guard with his size," Klingsick said. "Trey had a great game. He shot the ball well when we needed him to. He's probably our best shooter, and we've got to get him going."
Tahlequah will take on Muskogee (2-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday to complete pool play. The Roughers defeated McAlester, 96-45, Thursday afternoon.
Tahlequah went on a 10-0 run to close the first half and carried its momentum over to the second half. The Tigers took the lead for good at 31-29 following a pair of Smith free throws with 5:45 remaining in the third quarter.
"The 10-point run at the end of the first half was really key for us because I think we were kind of hanging our heads a little bit," Klingsick said. "I think the big adjustment was not giving them second-chance points. They went man in the second half and that's where we're a lot better because we can drive the ball. I think that was big. We drove better and then we dropped it off to Hayden Smith."
Young sparked the late first-half run with a pair of 3-pointers, while Smith had a basket from inside the paint, and Tyler Joice brought Tahlequah even at halftime on a steal and layup.
The Tigers led by as many as 14 points in the fourth quarter after Young canned his third 3 to make it 57-43 with 2:56 remaining. Young also hit a jumper that put THS up 54-43, and Smith had an offensive rebound and basket that gave the Tigers a 52-41 advantage.
The Storm, paced by Koty Talbott's 16 points and Zander Bluitt's 15, refused to go away and got to within 59-56 with 26 seconds left when Bluitt scored on a layup.
"It bothered me at the end. We have a 14 point lead and we don't make very good decisions at the end," Klingsick said. "But that's a part of being a team early in the year. We need to fix those things and be smarter in those situations."
Tahlequah senior Hayden Wagers contributed with seven points, while both Qua'shon Leathers and Joice added four points.
"Tyler does a lot of things that you don't see," Klingsick said. "He scored four points tonight, but had a lot of rebounds, brought the ball down against their pressure, and he made the right passes several times."
