Normally you can find Tahlequah’s senior track and field star McKenna Hood flying around the race track, but in a few short years, you can find her flying through the sky.
The incoming senior is currently working on getting her private pilot’s license. While she has had some setbacks, Hood spent a week at the Air Force Academy in Colorado as she considers joining the academy.
“It is something I am interested in but not committed to. I am working on getting my PPL, flying is something I have wanted to pursue for a while,” said Hood. “The Air Force Academy has the best flying school in the nation. They are so STEM-heavy with some of the best engineering schools. That was something I was drawn to.”
The cross-country and track-and-field leader has been drawn to the thought of flying for a long time. A mix of family and family friends helped Hood get her foot in the door. One of her cousins took her up in his plane, and she was instantly hooked.
Hood was introduced to the Air Force Academy in 2017 when her brother was accepted into the program.
“Some of my parents’ friends have their PPL or flew in the army. I went up with one of my cousins and I fell in love with it. It just reminded me of diving, how free it was,” said Hood. “STEM for me started when I was younger, I was interested in math and science. My mom is in the medical field and all the things that she has done and shown me have been really cool.”
Right now Hood is enrolled in classes as she works towards her PPL. She had already started the program, but a halt in funding put the program on the shelf for some time. But that did not stop her, and she is working on it herself.
“A lot of it is basics, right now, you will see some of those basic air crafts and the main components,” said Hood. “Some of the physics of it, why the plane is built like it is. I have not gotten far enough along to study each plane, but I am in the basics of it.”
Despite the week-long trip to the academy, Hood has not made up her mind as to what her future holds. A three-time State Finalist in track, Hood has the chance to compete at the next level.
Right now she says she is looking at D-II schools to continue her running career. Hood has already visited Missouri Southern and has meetings with Pitt State and schools in Florida scheduled.
“There is a possibility, [I run at the academy] they are obviously a division-1 school,” said Hood. “It is a lot faster they are competing against some of the best programs. I was looking at the D-II route, but it is still a possibility.”
When making a decision on her next move, Hood is examining academics as well as the team dynamic.
“For me, Academics is a big one, I want to have an education I want to further my knowledge,” said Hood.
“Another thing is to have a team. My mom has trained me in cross country and track since I was little, and what I didn’t really have was a team that was heart driven and had a heart for the sport like I do. I love my teammates that I have but there is not a lot of depth of people that have the dedication and the love for the sport. It is hard to train day in and day out when you don’t have people with the same goal. We don’t have the depth at THS, I don’t think that is anyone’s fault I just think it is the hand we were dealt so I am looking forward to having a team concept.
I am going on a few visits this summer and the fall. I don’t know when I will sign but hopefully winter next spring,” Hood continued.
While Hood does not know where life will take her to come next fall, one thing is for certain the academy will have a lasting effect.
“It was a beautiful academy and experience,” said Hood. “I really loved the environment, Colorado is absolutely beautiful. I am still reaching out and trying to make a decision, but I am going to get my ducks in a row before I make any decisions.”
