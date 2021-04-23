Tahlequah swept Tulsa Nathan Hale in soccer Friday afternoon in Tulsa.
The Lady Tigers claimed their second straight win, blanking Hale, 9-0, and the Tigers posted a 3-0 win in a match that was determined at halftime due to weather.
Senior forward Madison Taylor had a season-high four goals, while Makenzie Mashburn, Kaili Crawford, Josie Foster, Grace McKee and Emma Lindstrom each had one score.
Tahlequah had one assist apiece from Crawford, Foster, McKee, Mena Aldridge, Gracie Kimble, Natalee Porter and Brynlee Coppin.
The Lady Tigers moved to 6-5 overall and 2-3 in District 5A-4 under head coach Stacie Grooms.
Tahlequah will be at Pryor Monday, April 26 and host Coweta on Tuesday, April 27 in its regular season finale at Doc Wadley Stadium.
The Tigers received goals from Tabor Robinson, Jerron Sherrill and Zeke Guerrero. Robinson got them on the scoreboard less than four minutes into the match, Sherrill made it 2-0 off a Zack Marzullo assist, and Guerrero’s score came off a Christian Najar assist 12:18 into the contest.
Tahlequah goalkeeper Martin Falco had one save. The Tigers attempted 11 shots, nine of them on goal.
The Tigers improved to 7-4 overall and 3-2 in District 5A-4 under head coach Greg Hall. They will remain on the road Monday, April 26 against Pryor and close the regular season Tuesday, April 27 against Coweta at Doc Wadley Stadium.
