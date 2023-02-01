Softball takes O'Donnell on path to dental field

Randee O'Donnell was born in Stillwater, but at age 4, her father, Mickey O'Donnell, took on the head coaching position at Briggs, and the family moved to the Tahlequah area.
O'Donnell played softball and basketball for her father through the eighth grade, then came to Tahlequah High School.
As a freshman, she was named Metro-Lakes All Conference in basketball, and was the starting second baseman for the Lady Tigers' fastpitch softball team.
She was also All Conference in basketball her sophomore and junior years. On the softball field, however, the shortstop from her freshman year graduated, and O'Donnell was moved to shortstop, a position she played throughout the rest of her career.
As a senior, she said she opted to drop out of basketball.
"I had a scholarship at Oklahoma State, and I knew my future was in softball, and to be honest, I didn't want to get hurt," said O'Donnell. "I didn't want to tear an ACL or something like that, and lose that chance to play college ball, and ruin my dream."
Early in her freshman season at OSU, O'Donnell became the starting shortstop, and held that position until midway through her senior season when a shoulder injury ended her season and softball career.
During her career at OSU, her studies were her first priority, and from 2015-'18 she received the OSU Academic Excellence Achievement Award. She graduated from OSU with a degree in nutritional science.
"Honestly, I took a year off after I graduated to try to decide what I wanted to do," said O'Donnell. "I knew I wanted to be in healthcare. I didn't want to be a doctor, but I knew I wanted to do healthcare.
"I originally thought I wanted to do physical therapy, and stay in sports," she said. "But, things change. I met my husband, Chris James, and I decided I wanted something a little more flexible, not something where I was with a team, and traveling all the time."
During that year off, she became a dental assistant, and made the decision to become a dental hygienist. So, she went back to school, this time at Missouri Southern State University to complete her dental hygiene degree, and is a dental hygienist in Pea Ridge, Arkansas.
She and her husband have been married for almost two years, and have a nine-month-old daughter, Blake.
She said when Tahlequah Athletic Director Matt Cloud called her and informed her she had been selected to be inducted into the Tahlequah Athletic Hall of Fame, she felt excitement.
"It's exciting to know there'll always be a piece of myself at Tahlequah," said O'Donnell. "Tahlequah's always going to be a piece of me, so it's pretty cool that I'm always going to be a piece of Tahlequah."
She was asked what advice she would give the girls in high school now.
"If I could tell the girls coming up today anything, I think I'd tell them it's OK to not have everything planned out," she said. "That's what I did, but things change. You go to school, and you may find something else that you want to do. It's OK for things to change.
"Just always work hard and keep moving forward," said O'Donnell.
