Northeastern State softball swept a doubleheader with Newman on Thursday afternoon at RiverHawks Park. NSU had strong pitching and the bats came alive for nine extra base hits. With the wins, NSU moves to 12-6 (2-2 in MIAA) while Newman falls to 3-14 (1-5 in MIAA).
Game 1
The Basics
Score: Northeastern State 7, Newman 1
NSU pitcher of record: Gail Young (8-3)
How it happened
Newman jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a home run to left center.
The RiverHawks were able to knot the game in the third following back-to-back singles by Addie Elbon and Cameron Conrad. Alyssia Crick lifted a ball to right field to drive in a run.
NSU had seven straight hits in the sixth for a five-run outburst. Addie Wolfe highlighted it with a two-out three-run home run down the left field line.
Gail Young threw seven innings of one-run ball, striking out eight.
Inside the box score
Elbon and Conrad each had three hits in the game.
It was the second home run of Wolfe's career.
Game 2
The Basics
Score: Northeastern State 9, Newman 4
NSU pitcher of record: Jenna Chassie (3-1)
How it happened
NSU jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second on two hits, two walks and two stolen bases.
A Jets double to left center tied the score in the top of the second though.
Addie Elbon smoked a high fly ball over the right center wall with two down to regain the lead 4-2 in the bottom half.
The RiverHawks tacked on one more in the third on a Crick fielder's choice.
NSU drew a walk to lead off the fourth before Rhomie Bradshaw tripled to center field. Conrad drove in the seventh run of the game on a well-placed hit to left field.
The Jets had back-to-back extra base hits in the sixth to score their third and fourth runs. Chassie put them down in order in the seventh to secure the win.
After a hit by pitch NSU nearly had back-to-back doubles. It scored two more insurance runs in the top of the seventh.
Inside the box score
Bradshaw, Elbon and Wolfe each had two extra base hits.
The top three batters in the RiverHawk lineup accounted for seven runs.
Wolfe was 2-2 with two walks, it was the second-straight day NSU had a batter hit 1.000 for the game.
Head Coach Clay Davis' thought
"We hit over .400 for the day and that's a good day. I thought everyone contributed and made good adjustments and put up some runs."
Up next: The RiverHawks play in their final nonconference tournament of the season next weekend meeting four different teams at the Missouri Western Crossover in St. Joseph, Mo. First pitch is scheduled for Friday, March 19 at noon.
